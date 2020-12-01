US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.66% to 17,303.51

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.66 percent to 17,303.51

* Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO​>, up 20.5%, Torex Gold Resources Inc​ TXG.TO, up 11.9%, and Eldorado Gold Corp​ ELD.TO, higher by 10.6%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc​​ ACB.TO, down 17.7%, Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, down 9.3%, and Cronos Group Inc​ CRON.TO, lower by 8.4%.

* On the TSX 137 issues rose and 84 fell as a 1.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 16 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 241.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Aphria Inc APHA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.03 points, or 0.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 4.03 points, or 1.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.72%, or $0.78, to $44.56 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.09%, or $0.52, to $47.36 O/R

* The TSX is up 1.4% for the year.

