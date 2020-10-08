CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.65% to 16,534.54

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.65 percent to 16,534.54

* Leading the index were Canopy Growth Corp <WEED.TO​>, up 13.0%, Bausch Health Companies Inc​ BHC.TO, up 11.7%, and Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, higher by 10.3%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc​​ BLDP.TO, down 4.2%, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP​ BEP_u.TO, down 4.0%, and Westshore Terminals Investment Corp​ WTE.TO, lower by 3.0%.

* On the TSX 162 issues rose and 57 fell as a 2.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 10 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 226.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Aphria Inc APHA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 3.35 points, or 5.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.04 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 3.3%, or $1.32, to $41.27 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 3.45%, or $1.45, to $43.44 O/R

* The TSX is off 3.1% for the year.

