CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.64% to 19,310.74

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.64 percent to 19,310.74

* Leading the index were Ero Copper Corp <ERO.TO​>, up 13.6%, Nexgen Energy Ltd​ NXE.TO, up 12.6%, and Denison Mines Corp​ DML.TO, higher by 10.5%.

* Lagging shares were Kinaxis Inc​​ KXS.TO, down 5.2%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, down 3.9%, and Cominar REIT​ CUF_u.TO, lower by 3.5%.

* On the TSX 132 issues rose and 93 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 30 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 246.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 3.28 points, or 2.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.69 points, or 0.8%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.58%, or $0.38, to $65.31 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.29%, or $0.2, to $68.68 O/R

* The TSX is up 10.8% for the year.

