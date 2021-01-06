CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.62% to 17,792.83

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.62 percent to 17,792.83

* Leading the index were Cronos Group Inc <CRON.TO​>, up 14.6%, Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, up 12%, and Canopy Growth Corp​ WEED.TO, higher by 11.4%.

* Lagging shares were Osisko Mining Inc​​ OSK.TO, down 5.2%, Kinaxis Inc​ KXS.TO, down 3.9%, and Toromont Industries Ltd​ TIH.TO, lower by 3.4%.

* On the TSX 137 issues rose and 81 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 26 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 227.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Aphria Inc APHA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.88 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 5.13 points, or 1.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.9%, or $0.45, to $50.38 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.8%, or $0.43, to $54.03 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.1% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.