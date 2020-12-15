CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.62% to 17,494.63

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.62 percent to 17,494.63

* Leading the index were Silvercorp Metals Inc <SVM.TO​>, up 8.1%, First Majestic Silver Corp​ FR.TO, up 7.5%, and BRP Inc​ DOO.TO, higher by 6.3%.

* Lagging shares were Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd​​ FFH.TO, down 2.7%, Kinaxis Inc​ KXS.TO, down 2.6%, and Lundin Gold Inc​ LUG.TO, lower by 2.6%.

* On the TSX 176 issues rose and 41 fell as a 4.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 162.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.81 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.46 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.26%, or $0.59, to $47.58 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.86%, or $0.43, to $50.72 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.5% for the year.

