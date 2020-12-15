US Markets
FR

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.62% to 17,494.63

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.62 percent to 17,494.63

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.62 percent to 17,494.63

* Leading the index were Silvercorp Metals Inc <SVM.TO​>, up 8.1%, First Majestic Silver Corp​ FR.TO, up 7.5%, and BRP Inc​ DOO.TO, higher by 6.3%.

* Lagging shares were Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd​​ FFH.TO, down 2.7%, Kinaxis Inc​ KXS.TO, down 2.6%, and Lundin Gold Inc​ LUG.TO, lower by 2.6%.

* On the TSX 176 issues rose and 41 fell as a 4.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 162.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.81 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.46 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.26%, or $0.59, to $47.58 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.86%, or $0.43, to $50.72 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.5% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FR DOO SU CVE ACB

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular