CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.6% to 18,490.76

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.60 percent to 18,490.76
* Leading the index were Mullen Group Ltd <MTL.TO>, up 8.0%, Sprott Inc SII.TO, up 6.5%, and Ero Copper Corp ERO.TO, higher by 5.4%.
* Lagging shares were Lightspeed POS Inc LSPD.TO, down 7.4%, Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, down 5.5%, and Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO, lower by 4.3%.
* On the TSX 138 issues rose and 79 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 36 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 198.4 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Air Canada AC.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.89 points, or 0.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 5.15 points, or 1.5%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.13%, or $1.41, to $64.68 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.06%, or $1.43, to $67.93 O/R
* The TSX is up 6.1% for the year.
