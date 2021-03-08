US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.6% to 18,490.76

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.60 percent to 18,490.76

* Leading the index were Mullen Group Ltd <MTL.TO​>, up 8.0%, Sprott Inc​ SII.TO, up 6.5%, and Ero Copper Corp​ ERO.TO, higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Lightspeed POS Inc​​ LSPD.TO, down 7.4%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, down 5.5%, and Hudbay Minerals Inc​ HBM.TO, lower by 4.3%.

* On the TSX 138 issues rose and 79 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 36 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 198.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Air Canada AC.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.89 points, or 0.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 5.15 points, or 1.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.13%, or $1.41, to $64.68 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.06%, or $1.43, to $67.93 O/R

* The TSX is up 6.1% for the year.

