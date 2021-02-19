US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.59% to 18,382.69

Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.59 percent to 18,382.69.

* Leading the index were First Quantum Minerals Ltd <FM.TO​>, up 10.7%, Ero Copper Corp​ ERO.TO, up 10.2%, and Magna International Inc​ MG.TO, higher by 9.8%.

* Lagging shares were Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc​​ RBA.TO, down 7.1%, OceanaGold Corp​ OGC.TO, down 6.8%, and Alamos Gold Inc​ AGI.TO, lower by 3.6%.

* On the TSX 120 issues rose and 99 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 17 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 182.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Aphria Inc APHA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.22 points, or 0.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.83 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.56%, or $1.55, to $58.97 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.99%, or $1.27, to $62.66 O/R

* The TSX is up 5.4% for the year.

