CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.58% to 18,983.10

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.58 percent to 18,983.10

* Leading the index were Enerplus Corp <ERF.TO​>, up 7.8%, Torex Gold Resources Inc​ TXG.TO, up 7%, and Westshore Terminals Investment Corp​ WTE.TO, higher by 6.7%.

* Lagging shares were Rogers Communications Inc​​ RCIb.TO, down 5.0%, Spin Master Corp​ TOY.TO, down 3.8%, and Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, lower by 3.0%.

* On the TSX 126 issues rose and 92 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 19 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 270.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Bce Inc BCE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.68 points, or 1.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.13 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.56%, or $0.36, to $64.44 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.77%, or $0.53, to $67.86 O/R

* The TSX is up 8.9% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.