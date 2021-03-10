US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.58% to 18,707.77

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.58 percent to 18,707.77

* Leading the index were Vermilion Energy Inc <VET.TO​>, up 15.1%, Enerplus Corp​ ERF.TO, up 6.9%, and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc​ SNC.TO, higher by 6.7%.

* Lagging shares were Artis Real Estate Investment Trust​​ AX_u.TO, down 5.1%, Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, down 4.6%, and Endeavour Mining Corp​ EDV.TO, lower by 4.1%.

* On the TSX 139 issues rose and 80 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 36 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 191.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 4.84 points, or 4.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 3.43 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.27%, or $0.81, to $64.82 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.11%, or $0.75, to $68.27 O/R

* The TSX is up 7.3% for the year.

