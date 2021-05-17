US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.56% to 19,474.65

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.56 percent to 19,474.65. Leading the index were Endeavour Silver Corp, up 11.6%, Equinox Gold Corp​, up 9%, and Nexgen Energy Ltd, higher by 8.8%.

* Lagging shares were Canfor Corp​​ CFP.TO, down 5.3%, Interfor Corp​ IFP.TO, down 4.6%, and Equitable Group Inc​ EQB.TO, lower by 4.3%.

* On the TSX 132 issues rose and 95 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 22 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 246.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 3.65 points, or 2.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.10 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.55%, or $1.01, to $66.38 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.27%, or $0.87, to $69.58 O/R

* The TSX is up 11.7% for the year.

This summary was machine generated May 17 at 21:08 GMT.

    Most Popular