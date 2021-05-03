CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.55% to 19,213.16

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.55 percent to 19,213.16

* Leading the index were Nexgen Energy Ltd <NXE.TO​>, up 13.8%, Silvercorp Metals Inc​ SVM.TO, up 12.1%, and Endeavour Silver Corp​ EDR.TO, higher by 10.5%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc​​ BLDP.TO, down 7.4%, Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, down 7.1%, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc​ AUP.TO, lower by 5.6%.

* On the TSX 171 issues rose and 56 fell as a 3.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 34 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 185.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and Bank Of Montreal BMO.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 3.72 points, or 3.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.08 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.45%, or $0.92, to $64.5 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.24%, or $0.83, to $67.59 O/R

* The TSX is up 10.2% for the year.

