CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.55% to 18,954.75

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.55 percent to 18,954.75

* Leading the index were Shaw Communications Inc <SJRb.TO​>, up 41.6%, Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, up 10.9%, and Cameco Corp​ CCO.TO, higher by 7.9%.

* Lagging shares were Trillium Therapeutics Inc​​ TRIL.TO, down 7.4%, ARC Resources Ltd​ ARX.TO, down 5.6%, and Seven Generations Energy Ltd​ VII.TO, lower by 5.5%.

* On the TSX 131 issues rose and 86 fell as a 1.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 23 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 265.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.55 points, or 1.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.05 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.5%, or $0.33, to $65.28 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.71%, or $0.49, to $68.73 O/R

* The TSX is up 8.7% for the year.

