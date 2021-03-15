US Markets
APHA

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.55% to 18,954.75

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.55 percent to 18,954.75

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.55 percent to 18,954.75

* Leading the index were Shaw Communications Inc <SJRb.TO​>, up 41.6%, Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, up 10.9%, and Cameco Corp​ CCO.TO, higher by 7.9%.

* Lagging shares were Trillium Therapeutics Inc​​ TRIL.TO, down 7.4%, ARC Resources Ltd​ ARX.TO, down 5.6%, and Seven Generations Energy Ltd​ VII.TO, lower by 5.5%.

* On the TSX 131 issues rose and 86 fell as a 1.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 23 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 265.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.55 points, or 1.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.05 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.5%, or $0.33, to $65.28 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.71%, or $0.49, to $68.73 O/R

* The TSX is up 8.7% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APHA CCO TRIL VII SU CNQ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular