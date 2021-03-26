US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.54% to 18,752.58

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.54 percent to 18,752.58

* Leading the index were MEG Energy Corp <MEG.TO​>, up 6.3%, Teck Resources Ltd​ TECKb.TO, up 5.6%, and Seven Generations Energy Ltd​ VII.TO, higher by 5%.

* Lagging shares were OrganiGram Holdings Inc​​ OGI.TO, down 4.3%, Telus Corp​ T.TO, down 3.5%, and Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, lower by 3.4%.

* On the TSX 172 issues rose and 57 fell as a 3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 11 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 221.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Power Corporation Of Canada POW.TO, Telus Corp T.TO and Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.30 points, or 2.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.51 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 3.69%, or $2.16, to $60.72 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 3.86%, or $2.39, to $64.34 O/R

* The TSX is up 7.6% for the year.

