CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.54% to 17,528.23

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.54 percent to 17,528.23

* Leading the index were Brookfield Property Partners LP <BPY_u.TO​>, up 17.8%, Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, up 14.2%, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc​ FVI.TO, higher by 13.3%.

* Lagging shares were Lightspeed POS Inc​​ LSPD.TO, down 4.7%, NFI Group Inc​ NFI.TO, down 4.7%, and CI Financial Corp​ CIX.TO, lower by 4.3%.

* On the TSX 108 issues rose and 108 fell as advancing issues matched in a 1-to-1 ratio . There were 12 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 178.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Brookfield Property Partners Lp BPY_u.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.95 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.62 points, or 0.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.41%, or $1.17, to $47.35 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.1%, or $1.09, to $50.71 O/R

* The TSX is up 0.5% for the year.

