US Markets
ACB

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.54% to 17,528.23

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.54 percent to 17,528.23

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.54 percent to 17,528.23

* Leading the index were Brookfield Property Partners LP <BPY_u.TO​>, up 17.8%, Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, up 14.2%, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc​ FVI.TO, higher by 13.3%.

* Lagging shares were Lightspeed POS Inc​​ LSPD.TO, down 4.7%, NFI Group Inc​ NFI.TO, down 4.7%, and CI Financial Corp​ CIX.TO, lower by 4.3%.

* On the TSX 108 issues rose and 108 fell as advancing issues matched in a 1-to-1 ratio . There were 12 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 178.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Brookfield Property Partners Lp BPY_u.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.95 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.62 points, or 0.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.41%, or $1.17, to $47.35 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.1%, or $1.09, to $50.71 O/R

* The TSX is up 0.5% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACB LSPD CIX CVE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular