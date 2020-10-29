US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.54% to 15,670.70

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.54 percent to 15,670.70

* Leading the index were Alamos Gold Inc <AGI.TO​>, up 12.5%, Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, up 7.1%, and FirstService Corp​ FSV.TO, higher by 6%.

* Lagging shares were OceanaGold Corp​​ OGC.TO, down 10.3%, Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, down 5.0%, and Element Fleet Management Corp​ EFN.TO, lower by 4.9%.

* On the TSX 172 issues rose and 50 fell as a 3.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There was 1 new high and 1 new low, with total volume of 205.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.08 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 3.36 points, or 1.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 3.42%, or $1.28, to $36.11 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 4.01%, or $1.57, to $37.55 O/R

* The TSX is off 8.2% for the year.

ACB FSV SHOP CVE SU

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

