CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.54% to 15,670.70

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.54 percent to 15,670.70
* Leading the index were Alamos Gold Inc <AGI.TO>, up 12.5%, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, up 7.1%, and FirstService Corp FSV.TO, higher by 6%.
* Lagging shares were OceanaGold Corp OGC.TO, down 10.3%, Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, down 5.0%, and Element Fleet Management Corp EFN.TO, lower by 4.9%.
* On the TSX 172 issues rose and 50 fell as a 3.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There was 1 new high and 1 new low, with total volume of 205.4 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.08 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 3.36 points, or 1.3%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 3.42%, or $1.28, to $36.11 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 4.01%, or $1.57, to $37.55 O/R
* The TSX is off 8.2% for the year.
