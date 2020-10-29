CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.54% to 15,670.70

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.54 percent to 15,670.70

* Leading the index were Alamos Gold Inc <AGI.TO​>, up 12.5%, Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, up 7.1%, and FirstService Corp​ FSV.TO, higher by 6%.

* Lagging shares were OceanaGold Corp​​ OGC.TO, down 10.3%, Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, down 5.0%, and Element Fleet Management Corp​ EFN.TO, lower by 4.9%.

* On the TSX 172 issues rose and 50 fell as a 3.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There was 1 new high and 1 new low, with total volume of 205.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.08 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 3.36 points, or 1.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 3.42%, or $1.28, to $36.11 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 4.01%, or $1.57, to $37.55 O/R

* The TSX is off 8.2% for the year.

