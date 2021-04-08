CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.52% to 19,228.87

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.52 percent to 19,228.87

* Leading the index were Dye & Durham Ltd <DND.TO​>, up 9.9%, New Gold Inc​ NGD.TO, up 9.4%, and Trillium Therapeutics Inc​ TRIL.TO, higher by 7.3%.

* Lagging shares were Canopy Growth Corp​​ WEED.TO, down 5.3%, Cascades Inc​ CAS.TO, down 3.4%, and Bausch Health Companies Inc​ BHC.TO, lower by 3.1%.

* On the TSX 164 issues rose and 63 fell as a 2.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 25 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 225.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.20 points, or 0.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.48 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.03%, or $0.02, to $59.79 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.17%, or $0.11, to $63.27 O/R

* The TSX is up 10.3% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.