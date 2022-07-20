US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.48% to 19,029.02

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.48 percent to 19,029.02. Leading the index were Canopy Growth Corp, up 16.4%, Shopify Inc​, up 12.4%, and Tilray Brands Inc​, higher by 11.2%.

* Lagging shares were First Quantum Minerals Ltd​​ FM.TO, down 6.6%, Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd​ WDO.TO, down 5.9%, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp​ WPM.TO, lower by 4.4%.

* On the TSX 134 issues rose and 102 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There was 1 new high and 5 new lows, with total volume of 143.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO and Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.97 points, or 1.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.79 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.54%, or $1.61, to $102.61 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.49%, or $0.53, to $106.82 O/R

* The TSX is off 10.3% for the year.

This summary was machine generated July 20 at 20:03.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

