CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.48% to 18,129.22

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.48 percent to 18,129.22

* Leading the index were Eldorado Gold Corp <ELD.TO​>, up 11.5%, BlackBerry Ltd​ BB.TO, up 9.1%, and New Gold Inc​ NGD.TO, higher by 6.6%.

* Lagging shares were Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc​​ ZZZ.TO, down 7.8%, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc​ ATDb.TO, down 2.9%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, lower by 2.7%.

* On the TSX 141 issues rose and 76 fell as a 1.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 14 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 171.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.92 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.74 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.3%, or $0.73, to $56.96 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.04%, or $0.61, to $59.45 O/R

* The TSX is up 4% for the year.

