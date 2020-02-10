US Markets

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.48% to 17,740.57

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.48 percent to 17,740.57

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.48 percent to 17,740.57

* Leading the index were Great Canadian Gaming Corp GC.TO, up 11.0%, Silvercorp Metals Inc SVM.TO, up 7.8%, and Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, higher by 6%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, down 8.0%, MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO, down 5.6%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, lower by 4.2%.

* On the TSX 146 issues rose and 78 fell as a 1.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 30 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 208.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Meg Energy Corp MEG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.05 points, or 0.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.01 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.39%, or $0.7, to $49.62 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.04% , or $1.11, to $53.36 O/R

* The TSX is up 4% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular