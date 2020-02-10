CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.48% to 17,740.57

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.48 percent to 17,740.57

* Leading the index were Great Canadian Gaming Corp GC.TO, up 11.0%, Silvercorp Metals Inc SVM.TO, up 7.8%, and Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, higher by 6%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, down 8.0%, MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO, down 5.6%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, lower by 4.2%.

* On the TSX 146 issues rose and 78 fell as a 1.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 30 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 208.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Meg Energy Corp MEG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.05 points, or 0.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.01 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.39%, or $0.7, to $49.62 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.04% , or $1.11, to $53.36 O/R

* The TSX is up 4% for the year.

