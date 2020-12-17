CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.46% to 17,648.36

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.46 percent to 17,648.36

* Leading the index were OceanaGold Corp <OGC.TO​>, up 9.4%, Seabridge Gold Inc​ SEA.TO, up 9.2%, and MAG Silver Corp​ MAG.TO, higher by 8.2%.

* Lagging shares were Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc​​ AUP.TO, down 14.4%, Westshore Terminals Investment Corp​ WTE.TO, down 6.8%, and Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, lower by 5.7%.

* On the TSX 127 issues rose and 93 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 15 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 163.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc APHA.TO, Air Canada AC.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.24 points, or 0.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.34 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.28%, or $0.61, to $48.43 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.94%, or $0.48, to $51.56 O/R

* The TSX is up 3.4% for the year.

