US Markets
SEA

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.46% to 17,648.36

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.46 percent to 17,648.36

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.46 percent to 17,648.36

* Leading the index were OceanaGold Corp <OGC.TO​>, up 9.4%, Seabridge Gold Inc​ SEA.TO, up 9.2%, and MAG Silver Corp​ MAG.TO, higher by 8.2%.

* Lagging shares were Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc​​ AUP.TO, down 14.4%, Westshore Terminals Investment Corp​ WTE.TO, down 6.8%, and Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, lower by 5.7%.

* On the TSX 127 issues rose and 93 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 15 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 163.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc APHA.TO, Air Canada AC.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.24 points, or 0.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.34 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.28%, or $0.61, to $48.43 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.94%, or $0.48, to $51.56 O/R

* The TSX is up 3.4% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SEA MAG APHA AC SU

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular