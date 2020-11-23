CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.46% to 17,097.74

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.46 percent to 17,097.74

* Leading the index were Vermilion Energy Inc <VET.TO​>, up 13.9%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, up 11.6%, and Cenovus Energy Inc​ CVE.TO, higher by 10.8%.

* Lagging shares were Real Matters Inc​​ REAL.TO, down 8.2%, Silvercorp Metals Inc​ SVM.TO, down 7.2%, and Teranga Gold Corp​ TGZ.TO, lower by 6.5%.

* On the TSX 123 issues rose and 99 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 195.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 5.79 points, or 7.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.88 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.08%, or $0.46, to $42.88 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.94%, or $0.87, to $45.83 O/R

* The TSX is up 0.2% for the year.

