CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.46% to 17,097.74
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.46 percent to 17,097.74
* Leading the index were Vermilion Energy Inc <VET.TO>, up 13.9%, Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, up 11.6%, and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, higher by 10.8%.
* Lagging shares were Real Matters Inc REAL.TO, down 8.2%, Silvercorp Metals Inc SVM.TO, down 7.2%, and Teranga Gold Corp TGZ.TO, lower by 6.5%.
* On the TSX 123 issues rose and 99 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 195.6 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 5.79 points, or 7.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.88 points, or 1.0%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.08%, or $0.46, to $42.88 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.94%, or $0.87, to $45.83 O/R
* The TSX is up 0.2% for the year.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.