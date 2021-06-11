US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.44% to 20,138.35

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.44 percent to 20,138.35. Leading the index were AcuityAds Holdings Inc, up 10.0%, Tourmaline Oil Corp​, up 8.3%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc​, higher by 4.6%.

* Lagging shares were Enghouse Systems Ltd​​ ENGH.TO, down 4.1%, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc​ FVI.TO, down 3.0%, and Osisko Mining Inc​ OSK.TO, lower by 2.6%.

* On the TSX 129 issues rose and 98 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 31 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 164.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.67 points, or 1.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.27 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.7%, or $0.49, to $70.78 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.18%, or $0.13, to $72.65 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.5% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 11 at 21:08 GMT.

