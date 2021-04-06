US Markets
SVM

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.41% to 19,104.14

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.41 percent to 19,104.14

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.41 percent to 19,104.14

* Leading the index were OceanaGold Corp <OGC.TO​>, up 6.8%, Silvercorp Metals Inc​ SVM.TO, up 6.6%, and Real Matters Inc​ REAL.TO, higher by 6.5%.

* Lagging shares were OrganiGram Holdings Inc​​ OGI.TO, down 5.0%, Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, down 4.8%, and Denison Mines Corp​ DML.TO, lower by 4.3%.

* On the TSX 163 issues rose and 65 fell as a 2.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 23 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 205.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO and Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.14 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.09 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.94%, or $0.55, to $59.2 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.87%, or $0.54, to $62.69 O/R

* The TSX is up 9.6% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SVM REAL OGI APHA TD TRP BNS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular