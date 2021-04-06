CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.41% to 19,104.14

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.41 percent to 19,104.14

* Leading the index were OceanaGold Corp <OGC.TO​>, up 6.8%, Silvercorp Metals Inc​ SVM.TO, up 6.6%, and Real Matters Inc​ REAL.TO, higher by 6.5%.

* Lagging shares were OrganiGram Holdings Inc​​ OGI.TO, down 5.0%, Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, down 4.8%, and Denison Mines Corp​ DML.TO, lower by 4.3%.

* On the TSX 163 issues rose and 65 fell as a 2.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 23 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 205.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO and Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.14 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.09 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.94%, or $0.55, to $59.2 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.87%, or $0.54, to $62.69 O/R

* The TSX is up 9.6% for the year.

