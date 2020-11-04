CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.41% to 16,003.71

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.41 percent to 16,003.71

* Leading the index were Finning International Inc <FTT.TO​>, up 11.9%, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc​ ATA.TO, up 10.2%, and Intact Financial Corp​ IFC.TO, higher by 6.4%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc​​ ACB.TO, down 9.3%, Cronos Group Inc​ CRON.TO, down 9.1%, and Canopy Growth Corp​ WEED.TO, lower by 7.3%.

* On the TSX 120 issues rose and 100 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 148.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and B2gold Corp BTO.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.12 points, or 0.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.58 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 3.51%, or $1.32, to $38.98 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 3.42%, or $1.36, to $41.07 O/R

* The TSX is off 6.2% for the year.

