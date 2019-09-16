CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises  0.41 percent to 16,751.31

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.41 percent to 16,751.31

* Leading the index were Dream Global REIT DRG_u.TO, up 16.9 percent, Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO, up 16.6 percent, and Encana Corp ECA.TO, higher by 16.3 percent.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, down 7.7 percent, CannTrust Holdings Inc TRST.TO, down 7.0 percent, and NovaGold Resources Inc NG.TO, lower by 4.7 percent.

* On the TSX 127 issues rose and 109 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 307.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp ECA.TO, Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 12.52 points, or 9.3 percent, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.71 points, or 0.2 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 12.82 percent, or $7.03, to $61.88 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 12.99 percent, or $7.82, to $68.04 O/R

* The TSX is up 17 percent for the year.

