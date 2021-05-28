CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.39% to 19,852.18

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.39 percent to 19,852.18

* Leading the index were Cronos Group Inc <CRON.TO​>, up 14.8%, OrganiGram Holdings Inc​ OGI.TO, up 9.7%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, higher by 6.6%.

* Lagging shares were Dye & Durham Ltd​​ DND.TO, down 4.7%, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd​ IVN.TO, down 4.3%, and Methanex Corp​ MX.TO, lower by 3.8%.

* On the TSX 151 issues rose and 75 fell as a 2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 23 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 226.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Great-west Lifeco Inc GWO.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.01 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.75 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.33%, or $0.22, to $66.63 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.27%, or $0.19, to $69.65 O/R

* The TSX is up 13.9% for the year.

This summary was machine generated May 28 at 21:03 GMT.

