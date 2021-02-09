CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.39% to 18,401.20

US Markets
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.39 percent to 18,401.20. Leading the index were Aphria, up 23.8%, Canopy Growth, up 12.2%, and SNC-Lavalin, higher by 11.8%. Lagging shares were Boralex, down 4.1%, Cenovus Energy, down 4.0%, and Whitecap Resources, lower by 3.7%.

* On the TSX 87 issues rose and 128 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 17 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 180.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc APHA.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.42 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.30 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.69%, or $0.41, to $58.38 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.04%, or $0.63, to $61.19 O/R

* The TSX is up 5.6% for the year.

