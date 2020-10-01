CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.39% to 16,184.54

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.39 percent to 16,184.54

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO​>, up 8.7%, NFI Group Inc​ NFI.TO, up 7.5%, and New Gold Inc​ NGD.TO, higher by 5.3%.

* Lagging shares were Cenovus Energy Inc​​ CVE.TO, down 6.5%, Crescent Point Energy Corp​ CPG.TO, down 5.0%, and Suncor Energy Inc​ SU.TO, lower by 4.7%.

* On the TSX 161 issues rose and 59 fell as a 2.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 214.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.33 points, or 3.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.51 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 4.08%, or $1.64, to $38.58 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 3.66%, or $1.55, to $40.75 O/R

* The TSX is off 5.2% for the year.

