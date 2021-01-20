CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.38% to 18,026.36
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.38 percent to 18,026.36
* Leading the index were First Majestic Silver Corp <FR.TO>, up 9.2%, MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO, up 8.9%, and Pan American Silver Corp PAAS.TO, higher by 7.2%.
* Lagging shares were Trillium Therapeutics Inc TRIL.TO, down 7.2%, Methanex Corp MX.TO, down 6.7%, and Aphria Inc APHA.TO, lower by 4.3%.
* On the TSX 138 issues rose and 80 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 160.5 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.11 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.31 points, or 0.1%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.57%, or $0.3, to $53.28 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.05%, or $0.03, to $55.93 O/R
* The TSX is up 3.4% for the year.
