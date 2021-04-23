CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.37% to 19,102.33

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.37 percent to 19,102.33

* Leading the index were AcuityAds Holdings Inc <AT.TO​>, up 7.8%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, up 7.5%, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc​ OGI.TO, higher by 4.5%.

* Lagging shares were Sunopta Inc​​ SOY.TO, down 3.8%, Winpak Ltd​ WPK.TO, down 2.9%, and Kinross Gold Corp​ K.TO, lower by 2.9%.

* On the TSX 123 issues rose and 103 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 18 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 170.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.72 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 3.54 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.99%, or $0.61, to $62.04 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.13%, or $0.74, to $66.14 O/R

* The TSX is up 9.6% for the year.

