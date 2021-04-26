CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.36% to 19,170.56
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.36 percent to 19,170.56
* Leading the index were Dye & Durham Ltd <DND.TO>, up 7.7%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, up 7.6%, and Lithium Americas Corp LAC.TO, higher by 6.8%.
* Lagging shares were Fortuna Silver Mines Inc FVI.TO, down 18.0%, Sunopta Inc SOY.TO, down 6.1%, and AcuityAds Holdings Inc AT.TO, lower by 4.3%.
* On the TSX 120 issues rose and 107 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 21 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 191.1 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc FVI.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.53 points, or 0.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.55 points, or 0.2%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.27%, or $0.17, to $61.97 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.48%, or $0.32, to $65.79 O/R
* The TSX is up 10% for the year.
This summary was machine generated April 26 at 21:24 GMT.
