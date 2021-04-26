US Markets
FM

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.36% to 19,170.56

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Leading the index were Dye & Durham Ltd, up 7.7%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd​, up 7.6%, and Lithium Americas Corp​ higher by 6.8%.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.36 percent to 19,170.56

* Leading the index were Dye & Durham Ltd <DND.TO​>, up 7.7%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd​ FM.TO, up 7.6%, and Lithium Americas Corp​ LAC.TO, higher by 6.8%.

* Lagging shares were Fortuna Silver Mines Inc​​ FVI.TO, down 18.0%, Sunopta Inc​ SOY.TO, down 6.1%, and AcuityAds Holdings Inc​ AT.TO, lower by 4.3%.

* On the TSX 120 issues rose and 107 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 21 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 191.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc FVI.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.53 points, or 0.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.55 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.27%, or $0.17, to $61.97 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.48%, or $0.32, to $65.79 O/R

* The TSX is up 10% for the year.

This summary was machine generated April 26 at 21:24 GMT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FM LAC AT ENB MFC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular