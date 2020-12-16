Commodities
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.35% to 17,567.44

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.35 percent to 17,567.44

* Leading the index were Shopify Inc <SHOP.TO​>, up 7.9%, First Majestic Silver Corp​ FR.TO, up 7%, and Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd​ WDO.TO, higher by 6.1%.

* Lagging shares were Air Canada​​ AC.TO, down 10.1%, CI Financial Corp​ CIX.TO, down 4.5%, and Northland Power Inc​ NPI.TO, lower by 4.2%.

* On the TSX 95 issues rose and 123 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 172.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada AC.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.31 points, or 2.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.59 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.42%, or $0.2, to $47.82 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.53%, or $0.27, to $51.03 O/R

* The TSX is up 3% for the year.

