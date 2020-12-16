CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.35% to 17,567.44
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.35 percent to 17,567.44
* Leading the index were Shopify Inc <SHOP.TO>, up 7.9%, First Majestic Silver Corp FR.TO, up 7%, and Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd WDO.TO, higher by 6.1%.
* Lagging shares were Air Canada AC.TO, down 10.1%, CI Financial Corp CIX.TO, down 4.5%, and Northland Power Inc NPI.TO, lower by 4.2%.
* On the TSX 95 issues rose and 123 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 172.8 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada AC.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.31 points, or 2.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.59 points, or 0.2%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.42%, or $0.2, to $47.82 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.53%, or $0.27, to $51.03 O/R
* The TSX is up 3% for the year.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
