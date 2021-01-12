CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.32% to 17,992.65

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.32 percent to 17,992.65

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO​>, up 17.4%, ARC Resources Ltd​ ARX.TO, up 8.1%, and CI Financial Corp​ CIX.TO, higher by 5.8%.

* Lagging shares were Spin Master Corp​​ TOY.TO, down 4.0%, TFI International Inc​ TFII.TO, down 3.5%, and Cameco Corp​ CCO.TO, lower by 3.4%.

* On the TSX 102 issues rose and 117 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 9 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 170.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc APHA.TO, Meg Energy Corp MEG.TO and B2gold Corp BTO.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.09 points, or 2.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.08 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.74%, or $0.91, to $53.16 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.6%, or $0.89, to $56.55 O/R

* The TSX is up 3.2% for the year.

