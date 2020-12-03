CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.32% to 17,413.49

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.32 percent to 17,413.49

* Leading the index were WSP Global Inc <WSP.TO​>, up 11.6%, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp​ LIF.TO, up 9.8%, and Descartes Systems Group Inc​ DSG.TO, higher by 6%.

* Lagging shares were ARC Resources Ltd​​ ARX.TO, down 5.5%, Tourmaline Oil Corp​ TOU.TO, down 4.5%, and Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, lower by 4.1%.

* On the TSX 142 issues rose and 77 fell as a 1.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 16 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 199.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.64 points, or 0.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.44 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.84%, or $0.38, to $45.66 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.02%, or $0.49, to $48.74 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.1% for the year.

