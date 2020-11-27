CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.32% to 17,406.89

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.32 percent to 17,406.89

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO​>, up 18.0%, Trillium Therapeutics Inc​ TRIL.TO, up 8.8%, and Cronos Group Inc​ CRON.TO, higher by 7.7%.

* Lagging shares were Canada Goose Holdings Inc​​ GOOS.TO, down 3.0%, OceanaGold Corp​ OGC.TO, down 2.4%, and Pretium Resources Inc​ PVG.TO, lower by 2.3%.

* On the TSX 129 issues rose and 90 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 12 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 162.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Air Canada AC.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.43 points, or 0.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.53 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.42%, or $0.19, to $45.52 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.98%, or $0.47, to $48.27 O/R

* The TSX is up 2% for the year.

