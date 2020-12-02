CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.32% to 17,352.80

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.32 percent to 17,352.80

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO​>, up 12.4%, Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, up 9.9%, and Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, higher by 8.6%.

* Lagging shares were Transcontinental Inc​​ TCLa.TO, down 5.1%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, down 4.8%, and Lundin Mining Corp​ LUN.TO, lower by 4.3%.

* On the TSX 108 issues rose and 112 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 204.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.83 points, or 2.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.53 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.32%, or $0.59, to $45.14 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.52%, or $0.72, to $48.14 O/R

* The TSX is up 1.7% for the year.

