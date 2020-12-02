US Markets
LSPD

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.32% to 17,352.80

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.32 percent to 17,352.80

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.32 percent to 17,352.80

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO​>, up 12.4%, Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, up 9.9%, and Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, higher by 8.6%.

* Lagging shares were Transcontinental Inc​​ TCLa.TO, down 5.1%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, down 4.8%, and Lundin Mining Corp​ LUN.TO, lower by 4.3%.

* On the TSX 108 issues rose and 112 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 204.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.83 points, or 2.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.53 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.32%, or $0.59, to $45.14 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.52%, or $0.72, to $48.14 O/R

* The TSX is up 1.7% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LSPD APHA BLDP BB ACB SU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular