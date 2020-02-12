US Markets

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.31% to 17,832.85

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.31 percent to 17,832.85

* Leading the index were Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, up 9.1%, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd WFT.TO, up 8.5%, and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, higher by 8.5%.

* Lagging shares were Pretium Resources Inc PVG.TO, down 21.3%, Finning International Inc FTT.TO, down 8.7%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, lower by 6.1%.

* On the TSX 134 issues rose and 96 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 22 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 244.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.27 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.02 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 3.22%, or $1.61, to $51.55 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 3.87% , or $2.09, to $56.1 O/R

* The TSX is up 4.5% for the year.

