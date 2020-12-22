US Markets
BLDP

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.31% to 17,555.47

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.31 percent to 17,555.47

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.31 percent to 17,555.47

* Leading the index were Lightspeed POS Inc <LSPD.TO​>, up 12.0%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, up 9.2%, and Boralex Inc​ BLX.TO, higher by 8.4%.

* Lagging shares were First Majestic Silver Corp​​ FR.TO, down 6.2%, New Gold Inc​ NGD.TO, down 6.1%, and MAG Silver Corp​ MAG.TO, lower by 5.6%.

* On the TSX 86 issues rose and 134 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 10 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 120.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada AC.TO, Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.59 points, or 1.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.20 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.17%, or $1.04, to $46.93 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.79%, or $0.91, to $50 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.9% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLDP BLX FR NGD MAG AC TRP SU

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular