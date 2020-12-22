CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.31% to 17,555.47

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.31 percent to 17,555.47

* Leading the index were Lightspeed POS Inc <LSPD.TO​>, up 12.0%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, up 9.2%, and Boralex Inc​ BLX.TO, higher by 8.4%.

* Lagging shares were First Majestic Silver Corp​​ FR.TO, down 6.2%, New Gold Inc​ NGD.TO, down 6.1%, and MAG Silver Corp​ MAG.TO, lower by 5.6%.

* On the TSX 86 issues rose and 134 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 10 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 120.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada AC.TO, Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.59 points, or 1.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.20 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.17%, or $1.04, to $46.93 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.79%, or $0.91, to $50 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.9% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.