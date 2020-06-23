CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.31% to 15,564.75

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.31 percent to 15,564.75

* Leading the index were Ero Copper Corp <ERO.TO​>, up 11.4%, MEG Energy Corp​ MEG.TO, up 7.8%, and Whitecap Resources Inc​ WCP.TO, higher by 6.6%.

* Lagging shares were Westshore Terminals Investment Corp​​ WTE.TO, down 3.3%, Empire Company Ltd​ EMPa.TO, down 3.2%, and Pason Systems Inc​ PSI.TO, lower by 3.2%.

* On the TSX 141 issues rose and 78 fell as a 1.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 5 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 219.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.69 points, or 2.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.86 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.74%, or $0.71, to $40.02 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.72%, or $0.74, to $42.34 O/R

* The TSX is off 8.8% for the year.

