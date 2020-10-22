CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.3% to 16,279.36

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.30 percent to 16,279.36

* Leading the index were Rogers Communications Inc <RCIb.TO​>, up 11.6%, Seven Generations Energy Ltd​ VII.TO, up 9.1%, and Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, higher by 8%.

* Lagging shares were Enghouse Systems Ltd​​ ENGH.TO, down 4.5%, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc​ FVI.TO, down 4.5%, and Silvercrest Metals Inc​ SIL.TO, lower by 4.3%.

* On the TSX 116 issues rose and 106 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 4 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 202.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada AC.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.67 points, or 4.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.29 points, or 0.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.45%, or $0.58, to $40.61 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.65%, or $0.69, to $42.42 O/R

* The TSX is off 4.6% for the year.

