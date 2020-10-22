US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.3% to 16,279.36

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Leading the index were Rogers Communications Inc <RCIb.TO​>, up 11.6%, Seven Generations Energy Ltd​ VII.TO, up 9.1%, and Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, higher by 8%.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.30 percent to 16,279.36

* Lagging shares were Enghouse Systems Ltd​​ ENGH.TO, down 4.5%, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc​ FVI.TO, down 4.5%, and Silvercrest Metals Inc​ SIL.TO, lower by 4.3%.

* On the TSX 116 issues rose and 106 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 4 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 202.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada AC.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.67 points, or 4.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.29 points, or 0.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.45%, or $0.58, to $40.61 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.65%, or $0.69, to $42.42 O/R

* The TSX is off 4.6% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

VET ENGH SIL AC SU BNS

