CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.29% to 17,634.14

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.29 percent to 17,634.14

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO​>, up 8.2%, Crescent Point Energy Corp​ CPG.TO, up 6.9%, and BlackBerry Ltd​ BB.TO, higher by 3.8%.

* Lagging shares were Trillium Therapeutics Inc​​ TRIL.TO, down 10.7%, Hudbay Minerals Inc​ HBM.TO, down 4.5%, and Real Matters Inc​ REAL.TO, lower by 4.4%.

* On the TSX 105 issues rose and 109 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 8 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 162.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Bce Inc BCE.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.76 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.84 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.2%, or $0.09, to $45.67 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.25%, or $0.12, to $48.91 O/R

* The TSX is up 3.3% for the year.

