CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.28% to 17,601.38

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.28 percent to 17,601.38

* Leading the index were MEG Energy Corp <MEG.TO​>, up 9.7%, Magna International Inc​ MG.TO, up 8.7%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp​ CPG.TO, higher by 8.6%.

* Lagging shares were Shopify Inc​​ SHOP.TO, down 5.8%, Enghouse Systems Ltd​ ENGH.TO, down 4.5%, and Constellation Software Inc​ CSU.TO, lower by 4.4%.

* On the TSX 150 issues rose and 66 fell as a 2.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 15 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 128.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada AC.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 3.93 points, or 4.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.72 points, or 0.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.13%, or $1, to $48.02 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.04%, or $1.02, to $51.1 O/R

* The TSX is up 3.2% for the year.

