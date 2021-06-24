CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.25% to 20,215.12

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.25 percent to 20,215.12

* Leading the index were Westport Fuel Systems Inc <WPRT.TO​>, up 7.0%, Village Farms International Inc​ VFF.TO, up 6.9%, and Canaccord Genuity Group Inc​ CF.TO, higher by 5.7%.

* Lagging shares were Winpak Ltd​​ WPK.TO, down 3.3%, BlackBerry Ltd​ BB.TO, down 3.2%, and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP​ BEP_u.TO, lower by 2.8%.

* On the TSX 144 issues rose and 82 fell as a 1.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 19 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 158.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Power Corporation Of Canada POW.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.71 points, or 0.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.93 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.34%, or $0.25, to $73.33 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.55%, or $0.41, to $75.6 O/R

* The TSX is up 16% for the year.

