CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.25% to 17,317.79

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.25 percent to 17,317.79

* Leading the index were Jamieson Wellness Inc <JWEL.TO​>, up 7.9%, Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, up 7.4%, and Cargojet Inc​ CJT.TO, higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Canada Goose Holdings Inc​​ GOOS.TO, down 8.0%, Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, down 5.9%, and Brookfield Asset Management Inc​ BAMa.TO, lower by 3.6%.

* On the TSX 133 issues rose and 84 fell as a 1.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 12 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 179.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.54 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.72 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.05%, or $0.93, to $45.84 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.94%, or $0.93, to $48.79 O/R

* The TSX is up 1.5% for the year.

