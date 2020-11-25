US Markets
LSPD

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.25% to 17,317.79

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.25 percent to 17,317.79

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.25 percent to 17,317.79

* Leading the index were Jamieson Wellness Inc <JWEL.TO​>, up 7.9%, Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, up 7.4%, and Cargojet Inc​ CJT.TO, higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Canada Goose Holdings Inc​​ GOOS.TO, down 8.0%, Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, down 5.9%, and Brookfield Asset Management Inc​ BAMa.TO, lower by 3.6%.

* On the TSX 133 issues rose and 84 fell as a 1.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 12 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 179.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.54 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.72 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.05%, or $0.93, to $45.84 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.94%, or $0.93, to $48.79 O/R

* The TSX is up 1.5% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LSPD GOOS ACB SU AC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular