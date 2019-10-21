US Markets

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.25% to 16,418.45

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.25 percent to 16,418.45

* Leading the index were Knight Therapeutics Inc GUD.TO, up 13.9%, Hudson's Bay Co HBC.TO, up 6.7%, and Tourmaline Oil Corp TOU.TO, higher by 4%.

* Lagging shares were Semafo Inc SMF.TO, down 4.9%, Iamgold Corp IMG.TO, down 4.9%, and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO, lower by 4.9%.

* On the TSX 140 issues rose and 88 fell as a 1.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 154.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.21 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.09 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.56%, or $0.3, to $53.48 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.61% , or $0.36, to $59.06 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.6% for the year.

