CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.24% to 20,049.47

Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.24 percent to 20,049.47

* Leading the index were Denison Mines Corp <DML.TO​>, up 6.9%, Transcontinental Inc​ TCLa.TO, up 6.4%, and New Gold Inc​ NGD.TO, higher by 5.6%.

* Lagging shares were AcuityAds Holdings Inc​​ AT.TO, down 8.4%, BlackBerry Ltd​ BB.TO, down 8.1%, and Tilray Inc​ TLRY.TO, lower by 6.8%.

* On the TSX 148 issues rose and 80 fell as a 1.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 31 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 214.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Blackberry Ltd BB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.46 points, or 0.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.89 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.19%, or $0.13, to $70.09 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.15%, or $0.11, to $72.33 O/R

* The TSX is up 15% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 10 at 21:03 GMT.

