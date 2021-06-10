CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.24% to 20,049.47
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.24 percent to 20,049.47
* Leading the index were Denison Mines Corp <DML.TO>, up 6.9%, Transcontinental Inc TCLa.TO, up 6.4%, and New Gold Inc NGD.TO, higher by 5.6%.
* Lagging shares were AcuityAds Holdings Inc AT.TO, down 8.4%, BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, down 8.1%, and Tilray Inc TLRY.TO, lower by 6.8%.
* On the TSX 148 issues rose and 80 fell as a 1.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 31 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 214.0 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Blackberry Ltd BB.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.46 points, or 0.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.89 points, or 0.2%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.19%, or $0.13, to $70.09 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.15%, or $0.11, to $72.33 O/R
* The TSX is up 15% for the year.
