CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.24% to 17,887.96

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.24 percent to 17,887.96

* Leading the index were TFI International Inc <TFII.TO​>, up 32.3%, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc​ AUP.TO, up 28%, and BlackBerry Ltd​ BB.TO, higher by 26.9%.

* Lagging shares were Hudbay Minerals Inc​​ HBM.TO, down 7.7%, Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, down 7.5%, and Cronos Group Inc​ CRON.TO, lower by 6.8%.

* On the TSX 108 issues rose and 107 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 11 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 187.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Air Canada AC.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.18 points, or 0.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.31 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.01%, or $0.53, to $52.8 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.87%, or $0.48, to $55.89 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.6% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.