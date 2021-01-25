US Markets
BB

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.24% to 17,887.96

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.24 percent to 17,887.96

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.24 percent to 17,887.96

* Leading the index were TFI International Inc <TFII.TO​>, up 32.3%, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc​ AUP.TO, up 28%, and BlackBerry Ltd​ BB.TO, higher by 26.9%.

* Lagging shares were Hudbay Minerals Inc​​ HBM.TO, down 7.7%, Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, down 7.5%, and Cronos Group Inc​ CRON.TO, lower by 6.8%.

* On the TSX 108 issues rose and 107 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 11 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 187.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Air Canada AC.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.18 points, or 0.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.31 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.01%, or $0.53, to $52.8 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.87%, or $0.48, to $55.89 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.6% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BB HBM APHA CRON AC CVE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular