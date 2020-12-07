US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.24% to 17,562.87

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.24 percent to 17,562.87

* Leading the index were OceanaGold Corp <OGC.TO​>, up 31.3%, Cameco Corp​ CCO.TO, up 10.2%, and Kinross Gold Corp​ K.TO, higher by 7.4%.

* Lagging shares were Trillium Therapeutics Inc​​ TRIL.TO, down 10.4%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd​ FM.TO, down 5.8%, and Tourmaline Oil Corp​ TOU.TO, lower by 5.2%.

* On the TSX 97 issues rose and 122 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 8 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 198.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Blackberry Ltd BB.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.97 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.24 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.15%, or $0.53, to $45.73 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.02%, or $0.5, to $48.75 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.9% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

