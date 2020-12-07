CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.24% to 17,562.87

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.24 percent to 17,562.87

* Leading the index were OceanaGold Corp <OGC.TO​>, up 31.3%, Cameco Corp​ CCO.TO, up 10.2%, and Kinross Gold Corp​ K.TO, higher by 7.4%.

* Lagging shares were Trillium Therapeutics Inc​​ TRIL.TO, down 10.4%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd​ FM.TO, down 5.8%, and Tourmaline Oil Corp​ TOU.TO, lower by 5.2%.

* On the TSX 97 issues rose and 122 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 8 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 198.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Blackberry Ltd BB.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.97 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.24 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.15%, or $0.53, to $45.73 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.02%, or $0.5, to $48.75 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.9% for the year.

