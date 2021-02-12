US Markets
CIX

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.23% to 18,434.59

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.23 percent to 18,434.59. Leading the index were Prairiesky Royalty, up 7.3%, CI Financial, up 5.6%, and Vermilion Energy, higher by 5.6%.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.23 percent to 18,434.59 * Leading the index were Prairiesky Royalty Ltd , up 7.3%, CI Financial Corp​ , up 5.6%, and Vermilion Energy Inc​ , higher by 5.6%. * Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc​​ , down 14.2%, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd​ , down 6.0%, and Colliers International Group Inc​ , lower by 5.3%. * On the TSX 135 issues rose and 83 fell as a 1.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 13 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 179.1 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc , Aurora Cannabis Inc and Enbridge Inc . * The TSX's energy group rose 2.09 points, or 2.1%, while the financials sector climbed 0.88 points, or 0.3%. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.47%, or $1.44, to $59.67 a barrel. Brent crude rose 2.45%, or $1.5, to $62.64 [O/R] * The TSX is up 5.7% for the year. Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CIX VET ACB AEM CIGI APHA ENB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More