CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.23% to 18,434.59

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.23 percent to 18,434.59 * Leading the index were Prairiesky Royalty Ltd , up 7.3%, CI Financial Corp​ , up 5.6%, and Vermilion Energy Inc​ , higher by 5.6%. * Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc​​ , down 14.2%, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd​ , down 6.0%, and Colliers International Group Inc​ , lower by 5.3%. * On the TSX 135 issues rose and 83 fell as a 1.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 13 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 179.1 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc , Aurora Cannabis Inc and Enbridge Inc . * The TSX's energy group rose 2.09 points, or 2.1%, while the financials sector climbed 0.88 points, or 0.3%. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.47%, or $1.44, to $59.67 a barrel. Brent crude rose 2.45%, or $1.5, to $62.64 [O/R] * The TSX is up 5.7% for the year. Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

