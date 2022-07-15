US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.23% to 18,370.33

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.23 percent to 18,370.33

* Leading the index were Methanex Corp <MX.TO​>, up 5.3%, Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, up 4.9%, and Boyd Group Services Inc​ BYD.TO, higher by 4.7%.

* Lagging shares were Tilray Brands Inc​​ TLRY.TO, down 11.6%, Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd​ WDO.TO, down 10.6%, and Canopy Growth Corp​ WEED.TO, lower by 9.1%.

* On the TSX 144 issues rose and 92 fell as a 1.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There was 1 new high and 19 new lows, with total volume of 143.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Athabasca Oil Corp ATH.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.30 points, or 1.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.56 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.83%, or $1.75, to $97.53 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.85%, or $1.83, to $100.93 O/R

* The TSX is off 13.4% for the year.

This summary was machine generated July 15 at 20:03.

